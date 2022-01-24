Merendino seeking position as County Court at Law judge

Michelle Merendino, practicing attorney in Liberty County for the past 20 years, formally announces her candidacy for judge of the County Court at Law. She seeks the nomination of the Republican Party in the primary election scheduled for March 1, 2022.

A resident of Liberty County since 1979, Merendino has extensive trial experience in all state courts and federal court. Merendino’s legal career encompasses both civil and criminal law. She has served as president and vice president of the Liberty County Bar Association.

Merendino has also been appointed by local district and county court judges to represent children and the elderly in family law and guardianship cases. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Houston Clear Lake. She worked as an international and multi-state tax compliance manager for Clear Channel Communications prior to graduating Summa Cum Laude (top 1 percent) from South Texas College of Law. She was inducted into The Order of the Lytae for the advancement of legal scholarship and invited to the South Texas Law Review where she was selected to serve as an editor of the Law Review and worked on the preparation of federal and state appeals.

Michelle has been married to Jared Merendino for 29 years and they have three children.

Her announcement states, “Throughout her 26-year career, her work ethic and diverse experience has cultivated a vast legal foundation which includes juvenile law, family law, child protective services litigation, criminal defense, mental health law, probate law, tort law, real estate law, and bankruptcy law; this varied background will inform her service to you as judge. She has handled thousands of cases throughout her career, many to jury verdict.

“Merendino has consistently advocated that an individual’s ability to take his or her legal matter before a fair and impartial tribunal is essential to preserve the rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution. Without open and fair courts, our freedoms cannot be protected. Liberty County needs impartial judges who are knowledgeable, experienced, and committed to the letter of the law in every case.”

Merendino believes this election is an opportunity for residents to have a voice in shaping the future of Liberty County.

“As our county continues to grow, the County Court at Law will continue to have a significant impact on matters that are important to you. This court is authorized to hear cases involving misdemeanor crimes, probate matters, guardianships, family law matters, and other limited civil matters, including condemnation proceedings and tax proceedings,” she said. “Any trial lawyer will tell you that the best judges are those who are the best listeners. The ideal judge will listen to all of the evidence and strictly follow the law as it is written in a fair, consistent, and impartial way.”

One of the fundamental elements necessary to ensure public confidence in our government is a fair, consistent, and impartial court.

“If you desire your court to have a presiding judge that embraces the values that we, as true Republicans, share — faith in the virtues of self-reliance, civic commitment, sincere concern for one another, distrust of government interference into people’s lives, dedication to the rule of law that both protects and preserves liberty, reverence for the sanctity of human life, and fair and impartial rulings strictly grounded in the law — help bring efficient, thoughtful, and conservative justice to the families of Liberty County by voting for Michelle Mangum-Merendino for Judge, Liberty County Court at Law,” the announcement reads.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates for local political office are invited to run a free announcement regarding their candidacy on Bluebonnet News. Submissions should be sent to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Please include a high-resolution photo.

