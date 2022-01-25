George Pawlowski was born November 29, 1937, in the Ukraine to parents, Frank Pawlowski and Emilia Saraschman Pawlowski. He passed away January 22, 2022, in Conroe, Texas at the age of 84.

George proudly served in the US Army, and he was a member of the American Legion. He was an air conditioner installer and retired from Union Tank Car as a valve repairment. George and his wife Irene lived in Conroe, Texas for the past 18 years, and in previous years in Tarkington and Cleveland.

George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Johann Pawlowski; and sister, Anita (Nydia) Obarymskyj.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene Pawlowski; children, Stefan Pawlowski, Stephen Pawlowski, and Emilie Ann Pawlowski Barnes and husband Brad; grandchildren, Hayden Rae Pawlowski, and McKenna Leigh Jenkins and husband Victor; great granddaughter, Kennleigh Ann Grace Jenkins.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Burial will be Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Houston National Cemetery at 9:30am. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Houston Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Irene, to help with medical expenses for George.

