Earl Burns, 64, of Saratoga, TX passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Memorial Herman Medical Center in Houston, TX. Mr. Burns was born on April 17, 1957, to the late Andrew Jackson Burns and Cornelia Bailey in Houston, TX.

Earl Burns was the most faithful, loving, and caring husband, dad, and PawPaw. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren with every fiber of his being, and there’s nothing he wouldn’t have done for any of them. His wife, Peggy, was his whole heart and the love of his life. To Coty, he was the best role model, the man he always looked up to. To Renia, he was a best friend and someone she could always turn to. To Carrie, he was her biggest cheerleader, supporter, and always there for her no matter what. His grandkids were the absolute joy and light of his life.

Earl was a loyal friend like no other, stepping in to help without hesitation, and he never met a stranger. He loved working in the woods, but what he loved most was carpentry, working to make things with his hands. He was always building something! He was a cut-up and jokester, always loving to have a good laugh. He had a huge personality that will forever be missed!

Mr. Burns is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Burns and Ron Burns; and sisters, Dorothy Allen and Susan Burns.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Peggy Lilley Burns of Saratoga, Tx; son, Coty Burns and wife Traci of Saratoga, TX; daughters, Renia Burns of Saratoga, TX and Carrie Burns and fiance Elton Booze III of Beaumont, TX; brothers, CJ Burns and wife Karen of Lufkin, TX, Jimmy Burns and wife Edna of Lufkin, TX, and Kenneth Burns and wife Angie of Huntington,TX; sisters, Patricia McDaniel of Virginia, Virgie Riggins and husband Ryan of Huntington, TX, Sarah Blackburn of Washington State, Becky Youngblood and husband Gene of Homer, TX, Cathy Burns of Huntington, TX and Gayla Beavers of Saratoga,TX; grandchildren, Alexis, Ami, and Laci Burns all of Saratoga, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Faith & Family Chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Bob Austin and Reverend Randy Stutts officiating with interment to follow at Big Sandy Cemetery in Dallardsville, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Honoring Mr. Burns as pallbearers will be Coty Burns, Kevin Keele, Sam Wiggins, David Strahan Jr., Glenn Burns, and Elton Booze III. Honorary pallbearers are CJ Burns, Kenneth Burns, Dennis Lilley, and James Breier.

