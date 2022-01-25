John Lee Harrington Babjack, 55, of Magnolia, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1966, in Houston, Texas to Brandon T. Babjack and Connie Marie (Harrington) Wright.

John was also preceded in death by his father, Brandon T. Babjack, brother, Robert Babjack, sister, Tonya Babjack, grandparents, Patricia and Robert Babjack, and Van and Martha Maxine Harrington.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Connie Marie (Harrington) Wright; Aunt and Uncle, Toni and Dennis DeWillis; Ms. Connie’s grandson and John’s nephew, Robert Babjack; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services will be held at Morgan Cemetery on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

