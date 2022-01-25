Ricky Alan Davis, 65, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born on Sunday, November 4, 1956, in Harlingen, Texas to Ray Davis and Jo Ann (Graves) Davis-Micklowski.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Ray Davis, brother, Roger Scott Davis, and niece, Krystal Clark.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy Davis; children, Michael Alan Wood, David Jayson Wood and wife Melody, Amberly Danell Gammon and husband Chris; mother, Jo Ann (Graves) Davis-Micklowski; brother, Russell Ray Davis and wife Mary; sisters, Teresa Ann Burke, Bonnie Sue Clark and husband Byron; grandchildren, Leah, Tristan, Richard, Miranda-Jo, Rylie, Jasmine, Julio, Marie, Lillian, Vallaree, Cayden; and great-grandchild, Dyllon; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

