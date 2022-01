The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 23, 2022:

Richards, Darrell Dewayne – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Indecent Assault

Aguirre, Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Aguirre, Arturo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication

Morrison, William Burton – Assault

