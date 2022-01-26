LCSO: Two bodies found in burned-out vehicle under FM 1409 bridge in Dayton

Authorities shut down the FM 1409 bridge, known locally as Dead Man’s Curve, Wednesday morning where two bodies were found inside a burned-out vehicle.

According to LCSO Capt. Billy Knox, the vehicle was found under the bridge. The extent of the fire prompted the closure of the highway temporarily.

“We are waiting on TxDOT to come examine the bridge and make sure it is structurally safe for traffic,” Knox said.

The investigation is expected to continue throughout the morning, though how long the highway bridge will be closed is unknown at this time.

Motorists who must travel that road should seek other routes.

More information will be provided throughout the day.

