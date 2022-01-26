Authorities now suspect murder of two people found in burned vehicle in Dayton

The people whose bodies were found in burned-out vehicle under the FM 1409 bridge south of Dayton may have been murdered, authorities are now saying.

One of the bodies reportedly was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The other body was inside the passenger area.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies are so badly burned that an autopsy and possible DNA check will be needed to determine if they are male or female, and their race.

The bodies were discovered inside the vehicle when first responders were alerted to a fire under the FM 1409 bridge, locally known as Dead Man’s Curve, around 4 a.m. by a passing motorist.

Authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility that the vehicle crashed; however, the fact that the vehicle is so far under the bridge makes that an unlikely scenario.

FM 1409 was closed for a few hours but reopened around 9 a.m. after the bridge was checked by the Texas Department of transportation to ensure that it was safe for travel.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and Texas Rangers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted the inquest at the scene and ordered the autopsies.

The investigation is expected to keep authorities at the scene at least until noon Wednesday. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

