Authorities now suspect murder of two people found in burned vehicle in Dayton

The people whose bodies were found in burned-out vehicle under the FM 1409 bridge south of Dayton may have been murdered, authorities are now saying.
One of the bodies reportedly was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The other body was inside the passenger area.
According to Capt. Billy Knox, a a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies are so badly burned that an autopsy and possible DNA check will be needed to determine if they are male or female, and their race.
The bodies were discovered inside the vehicle when first responders were alerted to a fire under the FM 1409 bridge, locally known as Dead Man’s Curve, around 4 a.m. by a passing motorist.
Authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility that the vehicle crashed; however, the fact that the vehicle is so far under the bridge makes that an unlikely scenario.
FM 1409 was closed for a few hours but reopened around 9 a.m. after the bridge was checked by the Texas Department of transportation to ensure that it was safe for travel.
The State Fire Marshal’s office and Texas Rangers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted the inquest at the scene and ordered the autopsies.
The investigation is expected to keep authorities at the scene at least until noon Wednesday. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.
I think it is stupid that they’re even has to be an investigation on whether or not this was murder.
You find a car burning underneath a bridge with a body in the passenger side more than likely was bound if they would look close enough and a body in the trunk.
The investigation should not be about whether or not it was murder it should be who murdered the people in the car. My respect goes out to whoever might be missing their loved ones and I pray for the poor souls that were lost this morning. I pray that decent cops were assigned to this case. And my prayers are with them during this investigation that they get all of the facts to bring this family or families the closure they deserve.
Who said anything about anyone being bound??????? Yo you just dropped some info ain’t no one heard about yet…. Sounds sus to me. And you seem of you mad that they are maybe not saying murder are you offended that they are maybe discrediting your work…
I said probably. The fact that they were in the passenger area and the trunk should tell anyone with common sense that they were like bound or unconscious. Don’t point fingers at people you don’t know. You have no idea what people have had to experience. And you have no idea why I might be upset. so instead of being a total douche bag next time simply ask a person what is wrong. Thank you very kindly.
Bridge is now open