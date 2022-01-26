Barbara “Gayle” Erwin, age 65 of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born June 16, 1956, in Houston, Texas to parents Wayne Seaborn and Barbara Golden. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Golden; and husband, Linden Ray Erwin.

Survivors include her life partner, Alan Taylor; father, Wayne Seaborn Golden; daughters, Krista Erwin Jenkins, and Kellie Erwin; sons, Kraig Erwin and wife Rachel, Rick Taylor and wife Tanya, Keith Taylor and wife Mandy; sisters, Sherrie Beil and husband Johnny, Leesa Phillips, and Annette Dobson; grandchildren, Tristan Aleksick, Hannah Jenkins, Austin Erwin, Alainnah Jenkins, Emmorie Pearl Erwin, and Kase Erwin; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas.

