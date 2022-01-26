Patricia Ann Parker, age 55 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born May 18, 1966, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to parents Donald Otto McCain and Betty Berta Wilfer who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, John Parker; sons, Brent Parker, Brandon Parker, Bryan Parker; daughters, Emily Parker, Dora Jones, Allie Parker; sisters, Linda Leslie, Mary Smith; and 12 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

