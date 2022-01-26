Kyle Brock Wood was born in Gilmer, Texas on March 26, 1964, to parents, Peary Wood and Ethylene Duke Wood. He passed away January 23, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 57. Kyle played baseball at East Texas Baptist University and graduated with a BA in Business in 1987. He lived in Kingwood for over 30 years and started Kyle Wood Business Services in 1999. Still to this day he loved baseball and gaming on his computer. Kyle was preceded in death by his mother, Ethylene Wood, and sister, Debi Brants. He is survived by his father, Peary Wood and Jeanie; daughters, Karisa Wood, and Kassidy Wood and fiancé Bryant Ervin; girlfriend, Kelly Grube; brother, Peary Don Wood and wife Debi; sister, Dawn Milson and husband Nick; grandchild, Dakota Wood. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Kingwood First Baptist at 11am, with Pastor John Burris officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

