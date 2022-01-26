Dorothy Ophelia Hogan, 91, of Humble, TX, passed peacefully at home, on January 21, 2022, with her children by her side. She had prepared for this day at the age of 21 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Dorothy was born on March 7, 1930, in Madisonville, TX, to the late Clarence and Maddie Jewel (Willison) Montgomery. She married Charles Tate Hogan of Hopkinsville, KY, on December 28, 1951, and together they raised 3 children. She resided most of her life in Galena Park, and Huffman, spending the last 6 years of her life in Humble.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Dorothy always lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it and had a smile that would brighten any room. She owned and operated Hogan’s Fishing Camp in Huffman, for 17 years (1968 – 1985) and was the bright spot to the many fishermen who frequented the camp. Dorothy served her Lord as a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Huffman for 35 years and was a key volunteer of Churches United in Caring of Crosby. She was also an active member of The May Community Center in Huffman.

In her free time, Dorothy loved crappie fishing, dominating at Scrabble, and cheering on her Houston Astros. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. While her kind smile and friendly spirit will be greatly missed, we celebrate her life and homegoing.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles; and siblings, Deloris Ann, Henry, Sammy, and Floyd Montgomery.

She is survived by her sister Myrtle Post; her son, Paul (Celia) Hogan, daughters Betty Hogan, and Jo Ann (Philip) Coburn; as well as 5 grandchildren, Kelly (Aaron) Leach, Lisa Jeanette (David) Ward, Dana (Andy) Mulrooney, Kristen (Kenneth) McCain, and William Charles (Virginia) Clark; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna Chreene, Emma Leach, Brody, Declan, Maeve, and Darra Mulrooney, Ann McCain, Alex, Levi, and Luke Clark, and Abigail Ward; and her sister-in-law Pam Montgomery.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 2pm, on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Jozye Cemetery in Madisonville. There will be a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humble United Methodist Church in Humble, 800 E. Main Street, Humble, TX 77338 to their building fund in memory of Dorothy Hogan.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

