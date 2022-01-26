Bonnie Faye Trevathan, 81, of Dayton, Texas, gained her wings and joined the heavenly Lord, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 13, 1940, to the late Charlie Morris and Helen Albertine Entler Chandler. Bonnie graduated from Tarkington High School, the class of 1958. She was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and loved attending church at Greater Faith Apostolic Church in Dayton, where she was an active member.

Bonnie pursued many interests, some of which included watching television, especially soap operas, reading romance novels which she stored underneath her bed and working puzzle books. Bonnie was a kind, loving and AMAZING woman, with a big heart and was always willing to help someone in need. And when she cried the family knew to watch out and stay out of her path.

Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter Sue Ann Trevathan; and her brothers Charlie, Edwin and Lomas Chandler; sisters Margie May Chandler, Roe Lee Chandler, Vera Kato, Cora Mae; brother in law Sammy Neal. Bonnie leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of fifty-six years, Leroy Trevathan; her daughters Mary Ellen Randolph and husband Jerry of Kenefick and Amy Lois Murphy and husband Michael of Security; her grandchildren Elizabeth Annette Wise and husband John of San Antonio, Heather Leighann Randolph of Kenefick, Jessica Lynn Randolph of Kenefick, Mary Catherine Randolph and husband David of Kenefick, Bryan Jacob Murphy of Security, Amelia Rose Murphy of Conroe, Benjamin Luke Murphy, of Security, Rachael Anne Murphy, and Jared Allen Murphy; her nine great-grandchildren; her brother John Chandler and wife Charlotte, of Tomball; sisters Patsy Neal, Britie Jo Keizor and husband Joe, Andrea Gillian and husband Ronnie and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Vickery, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

