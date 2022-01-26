Michael Ervin Schwarze, 71, of Devers, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. Mr. Schwarze was born on September 1, 1950, in Beaumont, TX. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Schwarze is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Terry Lee Shaw; brother, Gilbert Wayne Schwarze; and son Duane Eddie Schwarze.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael Schwarze Jr., and wife Christy; 3 grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with cremation to follow. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Casey, Colton Roach, Brendden Cleveland, Ray Day, and Duane Schwarze.

