Lynda Christine (Hoffman) Rowan of Cleveland, Texas went to her heavenly home on January 25, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 73.

Lynda was born to James R and Hazel Ruth Hoffman, who preceded her in death, in Monroe, Michigan on Friday, April 16, 1948. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Rowan II, her brother, Ronald I. Hoffman, her son in law, Travis P. Kochert, and her granddaughter, Tiffany Noel Johnson.

Riding was one of Lynda’s favorite past times in early years. As she got older she enjoyed making stained glass, sewing and reading. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lynda leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Paula Kochert Hinojosa and her husband Bobby Hinojosa, daughter Jacqui Johnson, and her son James John Rowan and his wife Bee Rowan, her adopted son Howard McKee, and her sister Lois Lisowski and her husband Marty Lisowski.

She will be loved and forever cherished by her granddaughter Rachel Moore, grandson Robert Kochert and his wife Tiffany Kochert, granddaughter Courtney Hinojosa, granddaughter Amanda Johnson, granddaughter Jessica Lopez and husband Jayden Lopez, grandson Charles Johnson and his wife Ashley Johnson, grandson Joshua Johnson, grandson Cody William Rowan and grandson Sean Michael Sims, along with numerous great grandchildren, a niece and 2 nephews. Lynda also leaves numerous people, whom as friends, grew to become family.

She will be most deeply missed by her treasured companions Rowdy, Sissy, Garfield, and MauMau.

A memorial service for Lynda will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

