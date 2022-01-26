Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2022:

Chambers, Joshua Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Aguilar, Maria – Driving While Intoxicated

Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Edmonston, Alton Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

DeLeon, Russell – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Solano, Ricardo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

