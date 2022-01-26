Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2022:

  • Chambers, Joshua Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Aguilar, Maria – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Edmonston, Alton Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
  • DeLeon, Russell – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Solano, Ricardo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
Aguilar, Maria
Chambers, Joshua Travis
Deleon, Russell
Edmonston, Alton Dale
Parr, Cheyenne Brittany
Solano, Ricardo

