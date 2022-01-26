Porter aggravated robbery suspect in custody

A 35-year-old Porter man, Armando Ramirez, is facing a charge of Aggravated Robbery stemming from a robbery that allegedly took place on Dec. 22 in the parking lot of Spec’s Liquor, located at the intersection of US 59 and FM 1314, authorities say.

Ramirez was arrested Jan. 26 by the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Special Response Team, which served the warrant on Ramirez at his apartment near FM 1314 and Partner’s Way in Porter.

According to the reports that led to the charge against him, a deputy with Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden was working the #SafeShopperInitiative and responded to the robbery in progress.

The reports were that a Hispanic male had approached a vehicle occupied by a female and two kids, opened the driver’s door, held a knife to the female and demanded her purse. He reportedly then cut the purse strap from the victim’s body and then fled on foot, jumping in a vehicle and fleeing the area.

“Detectives working the case from Constable Hayden’s Office, along with Detectives from the Humble Police Department, followed up on tips from social media, poured over surveillance videos, as well as using the victims statements and description identified the suspect by the tattoos on his body. An arrest warrant was issued and carried out by the SRT Team,” according to a statement from the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Ramirez is no stranger to the criminal justice system, being a convicted felon with charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, robbery, assault on a public servant, theft and narcotics charges.

“Taking this violent offender off the streets has been a high priority for our office. Hard work and dedication has paid off. Thanks to the Safe Shopper Initiative and the incredible work by our office and the Humble Police Department, Armando Ramirez is in custody; now it’s up to the judicial system to make sure he cannot not victimize anyone else,” Hayden said.

The Safe Shopper Initiative allows deputies to work overtime in the commercial shopping areas of East Montgomery County during the holidays. This program is funded by the East Montgomery County Improvement District.

