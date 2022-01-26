Liberty County Pct. 4 deputies arrest Dayton man on drug charges, seize drugs, weapons

An 18-year-old Dayton man, Giovanny Maldonado, is facing drug charges after his arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 25, by the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

His arrest came after at the conclusion of an investigation regarding drug sales, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at his home at 61 CR 48761 in Dayton. The search warrant was issued by Liberty County Court at Law Judge Tommy Chambers.

“During the course of the search, investigators seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, approximately 260 one-gram THC Delta 9 vape cartridges and over 400 grams of liquid promethazine/codeine, along with two handguns, an AR pistol, a MAK 90 semi-automatic rifle and approximately $3,596 in cash,” according to a statement from the Constable’s Office.

Maldonado, Giovanny

Maldonado was placed into custody at the scene and is currently incarcerated in the Liberty County jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 4 with more than 400 grams (first degree felony) and Possession of Marijuana, a state jail felony. Other charges are pending, including a first degree felony charge, regarding the vape cartridges, which are awaiting laboratory analysis.

The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was assisted by the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Pcts. 1, 3, 5 and 6 constable’s offices and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The Constable’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about narcotics activity to report it to their local law enforcement agency or email tips to robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

