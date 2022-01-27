Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2022:

Herren, Toby Ray – No Safety Belt, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for San Jacinto County-Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With an Emergency

Maldonado, Giovanny – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Blanchard, Elishia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rafael, Edgardo – Hold for Shelby County

Lewis, Joshua Jeremiah – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding, Driving While License Invalid, Theft of Property and Interfering With Public Duties

Sanders, Carrie Marie – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, Driving While License Invalid

Blanchard, Elishia Herren, Toby Ray Lewis, Joshua Jeremiah Maldonado, Giovanny Rafael, Edgardo Sanders, Carrie Marie Slaton, Dusti Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

