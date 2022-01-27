Ronald Lee Ackerman was born in Muskegon, Michigan on February 12, 1946, to parents, Raymond Roy Ackerman, Sr. and Bessie Lucinda Tice Ackerman. He passed away January 24, 2022, at the age of 75.

Ronald was a construction worker and has lived in Point Blank for the past 10 years and lived in Onalaska the previous 5 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry Ackerman; brothers, Carl Ackerman and Raymond Roy Ackerman, Jr.; and sister, Marsha Alsteens. Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald Lee Walker, Tony Walker, Sandy Ackerman, Darren Lane, and Scott Lane; brother, Howard Ackerman; sisters, Kathy Armsworthy and Dora Dastick; grandchildren, Makayla Lane, Scott Lane, Jr., Makenzie Lane, Madison Lane, Gavin Lane, and Billy Walker; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at the Cochran Funeral Home in Onalaska on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6-8pm. Graveside Service will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10am at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Stephens Creek.

