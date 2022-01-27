Thurman “TC” Curtis Hollingshead, 86, of Nederland, Texas died Wednesday January 26, 2022. He was born February 6, 1935, in Devers, Texas to Thula Shaw Burwell and Jesse Dennis Hollingshead.

After serving his country in the Navy, Thurman started a family in Nederland and worked for Sabine Towing until his retirement. He passed peacefully in his sleep; in the home he had made for his family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Survivors include his children, Carol Ann Luce, of Nederland; Sheila Lynn Meece and husband Joseph, of Liberty; and Vonda Kay Hollingshead of Port Neches; grandchildren, Clarissa Luce, RayAnne Luce Crawford, Vanna Ball, Casey Hearne, James Hollingshead Baker; great grandchildren, Audrey Hollingshead, Chandler Taylor, Riley Crawford, Layla Taylor, Gus Crawford and Idona Dever.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thula and James; siblings, Albert Hollingshead, Jesse Hollingshead, Eugene Hollingshead, Lavada Elender, Thula Thurman, Freddie McReynolds and Delbert Hollingshead.

A gathering of “TC” Hollingshead’s family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland, Texas. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Memeorial Park, P. O. Box 1089 Port Arthur, Texas 7764

