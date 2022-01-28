Cleveland Chamber opens registration for Principal for a Day

After a two-year break, Principal for a Day is back!

In order to accommodate district-wide testing and mid-semester breaks, the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce has scheduled this year’s event on Thursday, Feb. 17, which is right around the corner.

Principal for a Day is an opportunity for community members to shadow an administrator for the morning to learn more about the ins and outs of managing and leading a school. This year, the Chamber is excited to have Cleveland, Tarkington and Splendora ISDs participate again, with Shepherd ISD joining us for the first time!

“We hope you will sign up for this unique opportunity,” said Chamber COO Victoria Good.

Exact details will be sent to each participant once they are assigned to an administrator, but generally, the morning starts at 7 or 8 a.m. when the first bell rings. The participant will shadow their Principal or Assistant Principal until 11 a.m. and then head to the Cleveland Civic Center for a catered lunch.

“During the lunch, we will give participants the opportunity to share their experiences. It is a wonderful event and the Greater Cleveland Chamber is honored to host it again this year. If you have any questions, please let us know,” Good said.

Chamber members can sign up here: https://forms.gle/qpNVrDvJCVRMv2m77

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

