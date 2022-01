The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 26, 2022:

Stark, Johnathan Jacob – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm and Resisting Arrest

Vanderpool, Mandy Bentley – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Chapman, Douglas Dean – Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Espinoza, Joaquin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Weatherford, Levi – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chapman, Douglas Dean Espinoza, Joaquin Stark, Johnathan Jacob Vanderpool, Mandy Bentley Weatherford, Levi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook