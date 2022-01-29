Roger Louis “Treefrog” Trader, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2022. Roger was the youngest of eight children, born on November 25, 1945, in Fairmont, West Virginia to William Albert and Fronia Trader.

Roger was drafted and served his country during the Vietnam War. He served in the United States 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. In 1968, he moved from West Virginia to Texas and married his wife of 52 years, Betty Pavlock. He worked as a Pipefitter at DuPont in LaPorte for 38 years.

Roger never met a stranger. One of his favorite things to do was enjoy a beer with friends. Even while fighting multiple types of cancer Roger maintained a positive outlook and lived a full life doing what he loved every day. He was known as Papa to his three granddaughters, who were his pride and joy.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert and Fronia Trader and his seven siblings, Deacon, Richard, Maxine, Shirley Selby, Jim and Joe; his mother-in-law, Parry Lee Pavlock and father-in-law, Steve Pavlock. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Trader of Dayton, TX; son Lee Trader and wife Jennee of Mont Belvieu, TX; daughter Stephanie Gause and husband, Jason of Mont Belvieu, TX; granddaughters Grace and Faith Gause of Mont Belvieu, TX, and Baylee Trader of Mont Belvieu, TX and many extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, at 3:00 pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 North Cleveland, Dayton, TX. Visitation will follow the funeral service from 4 – 7pm. Private burial will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038, on Wednesday, February 2 at 10:45am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Baptist Church, 408 West Clayton, Dayton, Texas or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

