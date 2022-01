Molly Beka Swartz, age 42, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born October 28, 1979, in Harris County, Texas. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Swartz.

Survivors include her cat, Blessing; and a host of many friends. She will be missed by all the Boothe Sq. Community cats, she took care of them all.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook