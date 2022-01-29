Tessa Mary Short was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents Berten Shumaker and Mildred Todd Shumaker, on May 16, 1945. She went to her Heavenly Home on January 20, 2022 in League City, Texas at the age of 76.

Mrs. Short lived in Shepherd, Texas for over 27 years. She was known as “Great” for her love of her great grandchildren. Mrs. Short loved sewing and wrote Romance Novels. She supported missions world wide and would make purses to help with the Covenant With Christ Mission Ministry.

Mrs. Short was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Victor Short Jr. and son, Jimmy Eldon Short.

She is survived by her children: David Victor Short and wife Patricia, Lisa Ann Ward and husband Paul, Victoria Lynn Pierson and husband Aeryk, and Sherry Lynn Weir-Fariello and husband Arnie; grandchildren: Danniel Swatosh, John Jones, Ryan Short, Victoria Leigh Ward, Rebecca Ann Fields, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duffala and David Victor Duffala; great grandchildren: Carter Paul Seals, Porter James Seals and Skylar Janie Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 3pm with Paul Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Covenant With Christ at http://www.covenantwithchrist.org

