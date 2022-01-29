Levern Imagene Thompson, 80, our beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her residence in Batson, surrounded by her loving family.

She entered this world on July 27, 1941, in Ripley County Missouri. She was born to her parents Jack Justice and Dorothy Jenkins. Levern had lived in Batson and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Frank Thompson, and son, Gary Wayne Gipson.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy D. Gipson Sr, and wife Jo Janna of Batson, Randy Lee Thompson of Arkansas, Durwood Thompson of West Virginia, Bradley Thompson of South Carolina, Marshall Eugene Thompson, and wife Christina of Liberty. Daughter, Linda Darlene Thompson of Oxford, N.C., and sister, Jackie Justice of Kenefick.

Grandchildren 14, Great-grandchildren 19, and Great Great-grandchildren 5.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel. Cremation to follow.

There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Sunday, January 30, 2022, beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

