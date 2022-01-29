Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2022:

Dupont, Michael Luke Jr. – Public Intoxication

Eoff, Linda Sims – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rojas, Jay – Driving While Intoxicated

Harris, Tristin Alexander – Probation Violation-Theft of Firearm

Solis, Roland Gabriel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lopez, Miguel Angel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kirchmer, Kevin Sean – Burglary of a Building

Ramirez, Franklin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hyde, Matthew Joseph – Burglary of a Building, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Noel, Jacob Eugene – Driving While License Invalid

Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Theft of Property

Paredes-Peralta, Victor Alberto – Public Intoxication

