Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2022:

  • Dupont, Michael Luke Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Eoff, Linda Sims – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rojas, Jay – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Harris, Tristin Alexander – Probation Violation-Theft of Firearm
  • Solis, Roland Gabriel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lopez, Miguel Angel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kirchmer, Kevin Sean – Burglary of a Building
  • Ramirez, Franklin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Hyde, Matthew Joseph – Burglary of a Building, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Noel, Jacob Eugene – Driving While License Invalid
  • Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Theft of Property
  • Paredes-Peralta, Victor Alberto – Public Intoxication
Dupont, Michael Luke Jr.
Eoff, Linda Sims
Harris, Tristin Alexander
Hyde, Matthew Joseph
Kirchmer, Kevin Sean
Lopez, Miguel Angel
Paredes-Peralta, Victor Alberto
Ramirez, Franklin
Rojas, Jay
Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos
Solis, Roland Gabriel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.