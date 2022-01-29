Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2022:
- Dupont, Michael Luke Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Eoff, Linda Sims – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rojas, Jay – Driving While Intoxicated
- Harris, Tristin Alexander – Probation Violation-Theft of Firearm
- Solis, Roland Gabriel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lopez, Miguel Angel – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kirchmer, Kevin Sean – Burglary of a Building
- Ramirez, Franklin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hyde, Matthew Joseph – Burglary of a Building, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Noel, Jacob Eugene – Driving While License Invalid
- Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Theft of Property
- Paredes-Peralta, Victor Alberto – Public Intoxication