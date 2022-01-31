Raymond Harold Bradley was born October 21, 1943 in High Springs, Florida to parents Woodrow Wilson Bradley and Mary Christine Farmer Bradley. Harold passed away January 28, 2022 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 78. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force, and was a truck driver. Harold lived in Florida all his life, until the past 4 ½ years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Larry Bradley. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Rebecca Bradley; children: Kristina Ward and husband Michael, Melissa Ramsay, Curtis Mills and wife Jill, and Tammy Bradley and husband Miguel; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; niece, Kathy Bradley; and numerous other family members and friends.

