James Edward Sanders, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1946, in Grenada, Mississippi, to the late James Clyde and Madeline Baker Sanders.

James began his working career at 16, in his father’s barbershop, after becoming one the youngest people to receive his license in the state of Florida. He then returned to Greenwood, Mississippi with his family and they continued to cut hair there until his father’s untimely death 2 years later. James continued to cut hair in Greenwood while pursuing other ventures in town. He owned several Bar and Grills located in Ramada and Holiday Inns around Greenwood and the surrounding areas, as well as a blasting and painting crew and drywall crew. After many years of success, a soured deal on a project left him with a choice due to the economic struggles in the area to remain in Greenwood and face the uncertainty of the surroundings or pursue new opportunities in Texas.

So after settling up, he loaded everything he could fit into the back of a pickup truck with this two children under the age of 4 and his wife and left Greenwood forever. Upon arriving in Texas in 1982, he took a job at Dr Pepper Bottling Company located in downtown Houston and worked for 20 years to provide for his family and build a home.

After suffering a near fatal injury as a result of an unforeseen accident, he retired for the second time, taking some time off to heal his body and mind. To start his next chapter, he purchased a dump truck and went into business for himself quickly. Realizing the potential, he brought his son Clint on board and they purchased a second and third truck, which they operated for nearly to 10 years.

After Hurricane Katrina left the gulf coast in ruins, with fuel prices sky rocketing he made the decision to retire for what would be a third time. He took more time off and then decided to take a job working for Samson Control Valves in Baytown, Texas. He worked there until his final retirement in 2019, after suffering a serious injury requiring surgery and ending his working career at 73.

James spent all his free time focusing on the love of his life of 45 years Dolly Jean Sanders until his passing they were inseparable.

James pursued many interests, some of which included horses, woodworking cooking, and spending time with his family and dog(s). James was an active 32nd Degree Mason with the Old River Lodge 1492 and a former member of the Shriner Temple in Baytown, Texas.

James was preceded in death by his parents; eldest brother, Army Veteran Jimmy Sanders and younger brother Harold Sanders. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-five years, Dolly Jean Cloninger Sanders; his son James Clinton Sanders and wife Julie Elise Sanders of Dayton; his grandchildren Tanner Sanders of Baytown, Bubba Sanders of Dayton and Natalie Sanders of Dayton; his daughter Kimberly Dawn Sanders Canning and husband Thomas Canning of Webster; his grandchildren Tyler Musfy , Morgan Musfy, Aiden Canning, Addison Canning, and Evan Canning; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was James’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the honorable, hardworking and funny man that he was.

