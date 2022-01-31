Vera Dorene Locke Blanchard, 87, of Hull, Texas, passed away, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1934, in Livingston, Texas, to the late J.R. “Bob” and Altonia Locke.

Dorene was a homemaker who loved to sew, cook, and take care of her family and anyone else who would let her. Dorene worked side by side with her husband farming and at the Liberty County Tax office. She retired from the United States Postal Service, where she was a rural letter carrier. On her routes for the post office, many of the children would watch for her to come by because she often brought cookies or candy along with the mail. Dorene loved to dance, play cards, and dominos, and visit with her friends and family. She was a wonderfully unique woman who was never afraid to admit when she was wrong. Even more amazing, when she was wrong, she would change her thinking or actions in order to try and improve.

Dorene was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, niece, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Nora Hunt; her brothers Robert Locke, Jimmy and Gary McFarland; her loving husband James Blanchard, Sr.; and her niece Terri L. Kudlemyer. Dorene leaves behind, her children James Blanchard, Jr. and LaDonna Cain and husband Richard; her grandchildren Kayce and Wess Morgan, Penni and Jimmy Nappi, Evan and Stormi Spencer, Jamie and Michael Sisneros; her great-grandchildren Davin and Dylan Morgan, Sage and Kacy Guettler, Ryleigh and Reagan Walls, Judah Nappi, Aubrie, Kyannah, Alayah, and Jeremie Sisneros; her brother John A. Locke and wife Georgia. She also had a large extended family that she remained in contact with as much as possible. Dorene treated everyone as if they were family and stepped into the role of “Grammy” to everyone. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hardin First United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the church, with Pastor Gideon Watson, officiating.

