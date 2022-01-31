Ray Anthony Duncan, 71, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on Saturday, November 25, 1950, in Carmel, California to Rayburn Herbert Duncan and Jennie E. (Tardio) Duncan, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving sister, Raena Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ray Anthony Duncan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

