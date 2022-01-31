Thomas Ray Wood, 58, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born on Thursday, January 31, 1963, in Hampton, Virginia to Jerry Ray Wood and June Elaine (Denning) Wood, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving brother, Eddie Wood and wife Patricia Nicolace Wood; nephew, Quinton Nicolace; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

