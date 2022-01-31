Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 28, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 28, 2022:

  • Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Bond Forfeiture-Resist Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Burns, Donal Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Gray, Marcus – Hold for the State of Oklahoma
  • Wagers, Aidan Duran – Assault, No Driver’s License, Violation of Promise to Appear and Aggravated Robbery
  • Melgar, Maryui Solano – Possession of Marijuana
  • Mouton, Larry Allen – Indecent Exposure
  • Giron, Angela Nicol – Threat
  • Shores, Leroy Walter Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
