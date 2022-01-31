Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 28, 2022:

Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Bond Forfeiture-Resist Arrest, Search or Transport

Burns, Donal Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Gray, Marcus – Hold for the State of Oklahoma

Wagers, Aidan Duran – Assault, No Driver’s License, Violation of Promise to Appear and Aggravated Robbery

Melgar, Maryui Solano – Possession of Marijuana

Mouton, Larry Allen – Indecent Exposure

Giron, Angela Nicol – Threat

Shores, Leroy Walter Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

