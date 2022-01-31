Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2022:

  • Morales, Dorgis – Reckless Driving
  • Montes-Martinez, Epifanio – Public Intoxication
  • Ardoin, Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Davenport, Richard Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia, Juan Jose – Driving While License Invalid, Violate Promise to Appear and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Campbell, Britney – Parole Violation
  • Dunn, Drew Alan – Driving While License Invalid
  • Simoneaux, Gerald Christopher – Pardon and Parole Violation
