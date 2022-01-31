Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2022:

Morales, Dorgis – Reckless Driving

Montes-Martinez, Epifanio – Public Intoxication

Ardoin, Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davenport, Richard Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garcia, Juan Jose – Driving While License Invalid, Violate Promise to Appear and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Campbell, Britney – Parole Violation

Dunn, Drew Alan – Driving While License Invalid

Simoneaux, Gerald Christopher – Pardon and Parole Violation

Ardoin, Travis Campbell, Britney Davenport, Richard Anthony Garcia, Juan Jose Montes-Martinez, Epifanio Morales, Dorgis Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul Shores, Leroy Walter Jr. Simoneaux, Gerald Christopher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

