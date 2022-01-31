Authorities investigating a string of burglaries that took place early Monday morning in Liberty County

A group of thieves went on a burglary spree in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 31, breaking into at least four Liberty County businesses.

Authorities say the string of burglaries began at Big Frank’s Barbecue on the 700 block of US 90 in Liberty, then proceeded on to the Game Stop gaming center at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bowie St. in Liberty, before heading to Wickliff Service Station in Ames and the Exxon store on US 90 in Raywood.

“They broke into the main building at Frank’s and then broke into the barbecue trailer out back, and another little building,” said Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department.

The first burglary at Big Frank’s Barbecue is estimated to have taken place around 1:45 a.m. The last burglary at the Exxon station occurred just before 4 a.m. and was reported by the store’s alarm system.

Liberty Police Department is investigating the two burglaries that occurred inside the city. Fairchild estimates the thieves pilfered around a hundred dollars total.

At the Raywood store, thieves made entry into the main building by going through a back window. According to LCSO Capt. Billy Knox, they reportedly broke into an ATM machine inside the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

“I don’t know yet if they got any cash out of the drawer or left with other items,” said Knox.

Authorities have gathered surveillance videos from the businesses that were hit as well as from other businesses in the area. They are hoping to determine the type of vehicle being driven by the group.

“Our guys were dressed in dark gloves and clothes. One of the men had on neon green gloves. The three people are slender,” said Fairchild, adding that it is believed the three males were black.

“They were all masked up and gloved up. We will be collecting 10 different videos and will need time to analyze them,” Fairchild said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Liberty Police Department at 936-336-5666 or Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

