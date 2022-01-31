Liberty County Republican Party hosting meet-and-greet Feb. 10

Elections are right around the corner! The Liberty County Republican party invites all local conservatives to meet candidates running for our Republican nomination in the upcoming election.

On Feb. 10 at the Dayton Community Center, candidates will be available during a come-and-go type event from 5 to 7 p.m. This festive event brings together the county and is a fun time for all!

“Even if you are already supporting a candidate in one race, the Meet n’ Greet helps you find and meet candidates for other races that will be on your ballot,” explained Emily Cook, chairwoman of the Liberty County Republican Party. “We encourage everyone who is planning to vote in the upcoming primary election to make plans to attend and armed with questions on issues you are concerned about. An informed electorate is so important.”

Early Voting begins on Valentines Day, Feb. 14.

