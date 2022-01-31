Smikal announces candidacy for Dayton City Council

Life-long Dayton resident Tonya Smikal announced her candidacy for Dayton City Council on Jan. 19, four months ahead of the May 7 election. Smikal is running for Position #1, currently held by Don McDaniel.

Smikal works as the Quality Control Coordinator and the Executive Assistant for Nutritional Scientific Corporation, a vitamin/supplement company based in Liberty. Tonya and her husband Glenn have been married eight years and have five grown children and one grandchild.

She is a 1991 graduate of Dayton High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Business Administration during her 11 years with State Farm Insurance.

Smikal is no stranger to many local businesses and residents. She has served as an Ambassador and on the Board of Directors of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. She has also served six years on the Board of Directors of the Dayton Community Development Corporation, where she currently serves as Board President.

During her tenure with both of these organizations, she has served on various committees including the Dayton Chamber Education Committee in partnership with the Dayton ISD, and the Downtown Revitalization Committee. Smikal also was instrumental in the development of Dayton’s Comprehensive Plan and Unified Development Code.

Smikal’s leadership style is clearly that of a servant-leader. Other local organizations she works with include the Ryan “Batman” Williams Foundation, Shane Detwiler Foundation, and the Linney-Acie Cemetery Association. She and her husband are also active members of their church.

“I enjoy giving back to my community and strive to make it even better for generations to come. My husband and I are both 3rd generation Daytonites. My goal as a member of the Dayton City Council is to honor Dayton’s past while preparing for our future,” Smikal said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates for local political office are invited to run a free announcement regarding their candidacy on Bluebonnet News. Submissions should be sent to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Please include a high-resolution photo.

