Liberty Jubilee will be held this year

The Liberty City Council voted Tuesday night, Jan. 25, to go ahead with plans for the Liberty Jubilee, one of the most-anticipated annual events in the Liberty area. While the plans are still being sorted out as to bands, performers and featured activities, the event is expected to take place on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.

“We don’t have all the entertainment lined out yet but it’s in the process,” said Asst. City Manager Chris Jarmon.

Council had been undecided at the Jan. 11 meeting, when the Jubilee Festival was first brought up, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same meeting, Council approved the May 7 to fill three council positions and that of mayor. Up for reelection are Mayor Carl Pickett and the positions currently held by Council members Neal Thornton, Dr. David Arnold and Chipper Smith. Early voting will be from April 25-29 and May 2-3.

Persons wishing to run for any of these seats must do so by Feb. 18, 2022, by stopping by City Hall at 1829 Sam Houston St., Liberty. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A candidate packet can be downloaded by going online to https://www.cityofliberty.org/city-secretary/pages/candidate-packet-general-election.

In other business, Council authorized a 380 development agreement with Swampsmoke, LLC, a company that is planning to bring an entertainment venue and gathering venue to the 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The owner of Swampsmoke, LLC, plans to open a family-friendly, axe-throwing recreation center in one building on the property and use another building for rentals. Through the agreement, the City, through the Liberty Economic Development Corporation, will provide a grant of up to $25,000 to help offset some of the costs. The grant comes with some requirements that must be met.

