Sellers seeking reelection as Liberty County district clerk

Incumbent Liberty County District Clerk Delia Sellers is formally announcing her plans to seek re-election and has filed as a candidate in the March 1, 2022 Primary Election.

Her announcement states: “As Liberty County Clerk for four consecutive terms and now serving as your elected district clerk, Mrs. Sellers has a proven track record of ability, professional, efficiency and the courtesy to offer alone with a sincere desire to continue to serve all the people of Liberty County.”

Sellers earnestly solicits your vote in the upcoming Primary Election.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates for local political office are invited to run a free announcement regarding their candidacy on Bluebonnet News. Submissions should be sent to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Please include a high-resolution photo.

