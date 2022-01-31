Whataburger celebrates ribbon cutting at Dayton location, makes donation to Bridgehaven

There are 670 Whataburger restaurants in the State of Texas and one of the newest is in the city of Dayton, Texas.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dayton location on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd welcomed Whataburger to the Dayton community and joked that he is challenged by the idea that there are 670-plus restaurants in the state.

“That means there are 230 I haven’t eat at yet,” he said.

Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd welcomes Whataburger to the Dayton community.

Floyd said he is looking forward to working with Whataburger as it joins and gets more involved in the Dayton community.

William Tamminga, the president of BurgerWorks Texas, LLC, which owns the Dayton restaurant, among others in the area, said he is humbled and grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s taken us a minute to get here but we are finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited. I want to say thank you to the City and everyone in the community who helped bring this location to life. It’s a privilege and an honor to join a community, and this is a very special community,” Tamminga said. “We look forward to serving you, not only here at Whataburger, but outside of the restaurant and in the community, being a part of the fabric of the community.”

Darwin Davis, the marketing coordinator for Burgerworks Texas LLC, told the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting that the restaurant strives to separate itself from competitors by “impeccable hospitality, the iconic Texas [Whataburger] brand and for the partnership that we are going to continue to establish throughout the community.”

Davis added, “We hope to not only know you by name but by what your food order is.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was organized through the Dayton Chamber of Commerce with the support of the City of Dayton and Dayton High School. Dayton students participated in the ceremony with the Marine JROTC posting colors, the choir singing “The National Anthem,” cheerleaders revving up the spirit and student-athletes cheering on their classmates.

The ceremony also included the presentation of a $500 check to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides services to child abuse victims.

“They are shining a light in dark times,” said Davis of Bridgehaven CAC.

Attending the ceremony for Whataburger also were Director of Operations Robert Abrigo, Area Manager William Duke, Assistant Area Manager Delores Flores and Dayton Whataburger Operating Manager Anna Perez.

The Dayton Whataburger location opened for business in Dec. 18. The restaurant is located at 204 SH 146 in Dayton. The restaurant employs 110 local residents with 10 other people working in management. Of those, nearly 60 percent are full-time employees.

The Whataburger restaurant in Dayton is the 10th location in Southeast Texas for the BurgerWorks Texas franchise. Other Texas locations are in Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston, Winnie, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland and Orange (two locations). BurgerWorks Texas is also expanding into Colorado with Whataburger making its debut in Colorado Springs.

Dayton High School students took part in the ribbon-cutting celebration for Whataburger on Jan. 26. Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center was presented with a $500 check by the Dayton Whataburger restaurant. William Tamminga, president of Burgerworks Texas, LLC, said he is excited for the Dayton Whataburger restaurant to be a part of the Dayton community. Dayton High School choir students sing The National Anthem at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dayton Whataburger location on Jan. 26. Dayton High School students lead the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dayton Whataburger location on Jan. 26.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

