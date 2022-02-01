LCSO: Cleveland woman missing since 2016 now confirmed as deceased

DNA testing has confirmed that a 70-year-old woman who went missing from her north Liberty County home in 2016 is deceased, authorities say.

Using a piece of scalp and hair that was found in animal feces inside the woman’s home, authorities were able to confirm Andra Bradshaw’s death.

The actual cause of her death may never be determined, said Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox, but authorities now are certain that her body was eaten by some of the dozens of dogs and cats that she kept at her home at 53 CR 3280 south of Cleveland along FM 1010 (Plum Grove Road).

“After five years of testing, we finally got everything back and were able to make the confirmation for her family members,” Knox said.

According to Knox, Bradshaw lived like a hermit inside a delipidated house with no roof. There were large holes in the floor and walls, and the doors were not locked. Bradshaw’s cluttered home was made dirtier with animal feces.

” It was one of the worst situations I’ve seen in my career,” Knox said.

At the time of the investigation into her disappearance, investigators also found the bodies of dozens of dogs and cats with many of the animals in advanced stages of decay. Other animals that survived were taken into the care of the Houston SPCA.

When asked if Bradshaw had any mental health issues, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, Knox said he was not aware if she suffered from any of these conditions; however, she appeared to be a hoarder.

Authorities have notified Bradshaw’s next of kin.

