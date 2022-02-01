Boy Scouts help restock Rainbow Room to help foster children of Liberty County

This past August, Eagle Scout Reed Kotalik, of Troop 777 from Sam Houston Area Council, led nearly 50 volunteers to make blankets and fill bags with essentials for over 100 foster children served by the Rainbow Room in Liberty County.

Since that time, Reed successfully completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review and planning began for his Eagle Court of Honor. Reed decided that he wanted to use the event to bring Scouts and the community together for a greater purpose- restocking the Rainbow Room after the recent holidays. The timing was perfect in light of Sam Houston Area Council’s Spring of Service program, an initiative to inspire Scout units to develop projects to benefit the community.

Reed spoke with his troop members and charter partner, Trinity Episcopal Church. They embraced his idea and gathered boxes filled with donations for some of Liberty County’s most vulnerable youth.

Holden Acero, Reed Kotalik, Avery Moriyasu load items for transport.

On Jan. 30, during the reception portion of his Eagle Court of Honor, mounds of blankets, children’s books, diapers and other essential care items were packaged and prepared for transport to the Rainbow Room. As part of this legacy project, Reed also created activity kits for elementary students and teens served by the Liberty County Child Welfare Board (to be distributed this Spring).

The drive will continue at Trinity Episcopal Church through February. Reed and his Scout friends will continue to arrange transport of these donations to the Rainbow Room.

Liberty County Child Welfare Board member, Mary Kay Herzer, attended the Eagle Court of Honor. She was inspired by the efforts of Reed and Scouts BSA Troop 777 members.

“I learned so much today that I will share with our group. We really appreciate all they do,” Herzer said.

Rafe Kotalik, Bryce Irwin-Wishoun, and Nathan Vera carry boxes to load for transport to Liberty County. Reed Kotalik sorts and takes an inventory of donations.

