Mont Belvieu announces city manager finalists

The City of Mont Belvieu has narrowed the search for the next City Manager to three exceptionally qualified candidates.

The City selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments.

SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced a remarkably strong field of candidates. The City received 28 applications from candidates in 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, and Texas.

The finalists:

Brian Winningham has over five years of federal and local government experience and more than 20 years of military experience and currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Dickinson, North Dakota. Previous experience includes:

Tribal Administrator, Chief Executive for the Tule River Tribe of California (2018-2020)

Military Fellow, Office of Congressman Brian J. Mast (2017-2018)

Chief, Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, Special Operations Pentagon (2016-2017)

United States Army

– Battalion Commander (2014-2016)

– Executive Officer, Special Operations Command (2011-2014)

– Operations Officer, Joint Special Operations Command (2004-2011)

– Company Commander (1998-2004)

– Infantry Officer Platoon Leader (1994-1998)

Brian holds a master’s degree in Administration, National Security/Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College, a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy/Theology from Point Loma Nazarene University and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Logistics Management College with certifications in Fiscal Strategy and Execution Budget, and Federal Contract Law. He is also a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College.

Glen Adams has more than five years of local and federal government experience and over 14 years of military experience. He most recently served as City Manager of Santa Fe, Texas from February 2020 to November 2021. Previous experience includes:

Chief of Staff, White Sands Missile Range – New Mexico (2015-2020)

Owner, Property Magic, LLC – Georgia (2012-2015)

Facilities Branch Chief – U.S. Force Japan (2009-2011)

U.S. Army Reserves – (1985-2009)

Glen holds a bachelor’s degree in General Studies and Psychology from Washington State University. He has completed numerous U.S. Army schools and courses including the Command and General Staff College. He also served as a board member for the Water and Sewage Authority, Peachtree City, Georgia from 2014-2015.

Scott Swigert has more than 24 years of local government experience and currently serves as Interim City Manager for the City of Mont Belvieu. Scott joined Mont Belvieu in April 2017 as the Assistant City Manager and his previous experience includes:

Parks and Recreation Director, City of Deer Park, Texas – (2011-2017)

Parks and Recreation Manager, City of Midland, Texas – (2005-2011)

Recreation Superintendent, City of Brenham, Texas – (1999-2005)

Recreation Specialist, J. W. Hamilton State School – Bryan, Texas (1998-1999)

Okeena Park Director, City of Dyersburg, Tennessee (1997-1998)

Scott holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and a bachelor’s degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Sciences from Texas A & M University. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and is the City of Mont Belvieu’s representative for ERCOT, Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities, and Mont Belvieu’s Fire Department Retirement Commission. Scott currently serves or has served on many boards and committees including International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Texas City Management Association (TCMA), Texas Municipal League (TML), Texas Parks and Recreation Foundation, Texas Recreation and Parks Society, and West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

