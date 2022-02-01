Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2022:
- Burt, Vanessa – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol-Minor-Third-Enhanced
- Odom, Melissa Ann – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention
- Brown, Colton Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Goff, Joshua – Expired Driver’s License, Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Peoples, William Justin – Burglary of a Habitation
- Hinshaw, Brittney Nichole – Burglary of a Habitation
- Conger, Frank Dale – Public Intoxication-minor-third-enhanced
- Ross, Donny – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication
- Davy, Tyler – Pardon and Parole Violation (no mugshot)