Esteban (Steve) Aranda, 67, of Pointblank, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born on Monday, September 6, 1954, in Houston, Texas to Luis Aranda Jr. and Maria de Jesus (Ramos) Aranda, both of whom have preceded him in death. Esteban was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert Aranda.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Jody Gayle (Swader) Aranda; children, Steven Aranda and wife Karla, Christopher Aranda and wife Alejandra; brothers, Robert Aranda, Bobby Aranda, Lionel Aranda and wife Cindy, Joe Aranda and wife Linda, Jesse Aranda and wife Lydia; sisters, Lupe Aranda, Barbara Aranda-Naronjo and husband Sonny; grandchildren, Gianfranco, Khloe, and Jackson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Esteban will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Memorial Services will follow immediately after at 1:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Esteban (Steve), please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

