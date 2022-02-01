Danny Lee Atkinson was born on November 6, 1941, in Pearson Chapel, TX. He passed away on January 28, 2022, at the age of 80, at his residence in Batson, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jewel Atkinson, his brothers, Harold and Bobby Atkinson, his niece, Angela Atkinson, and his great-nephew, Brennen Rushing. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Atkinson, his brother, Jimmy Atkinson, sons, Daniel S. Atkinson and his wife, Joy, of Rye, TX, Michael Atkinson and his wife, Amanda, of Saratoga, TX, and Joel Atkinson of Batson, TX; Grandchildren Jessica Pierce & husband Lee, Daniel H. Atkinson and wife Victoria, Josiah Atkinson and Sara Atkinson; Great-grandchildren Landon, Noah, Ellena, Ainsley, and Emma, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny was born on November 6, 1941, in Pearson Chapel, TX, to Leo and Jewel Atkinson. He lived with his parents and his brothers on their cotton farm in Pearson Chapel. There, his love for tractors began, which later led to his hobby of collecting Farmall diecast tractors. He moved with his family to Hardin, TX, when he was 10 years old, where he played sports and was the valedictorian of his graduating class. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Bobbie Scadden. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1964, where he studied history. He and Bobby were married on December 21, 1963. They moved to Saratoga in 1964 and later to neighboring Batson, where they lived together for 57 years and raised three sons: Daniel, Michael, and Joel. Danny worked as a teacher, coach, bus driver, principal, and superintendent at West Hardin CCISD for 36 years, then an additional 15 years as a substitute teacher. While living in Batson, he attended Batson Prairie Baptist Church and was a deacon of the church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Dallas Cowboys games, baseball (his favorite), and other sports; going to trade days and antique shops with his beloved Bobbie; listening to classical music; taking beautiful pictures of local landscapes, and collecting classic toy tractors and airplanes. Danny was an avid reader with an incredible memory who loved visiting with friends from the community and his church, and he always had a special place in his heart for his former students.

A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 6-9 pm on February 1st at Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX. The service of remembrance will take place at 2:00 pm on February 2nd at Batson Prairie Baptist Church, and the interment will follow in Guedry Cemetery.

Honoring Mr. Atkinson as pallbearers are Ben Campbell, Rev. Bill Campbell, Bill Graham, Butch Hart, Dale Henry, and Tom Warner. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Collins, Jerry Guedry, Phil Love, and Jack Rawlinson.

