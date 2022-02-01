Carolyn Ann McDaniel was born in Clovis, New Mexico on January 13, 1948 to parents, Melvin Terry Wilson and Anita June Walker Wilson. She passed away January 29, 2022 in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 74. Carolyn has 3 sons who gifted her with many grandchildren.

She was a very sweet and kind person who shared her love wherever she went. Her love for Jesus was very strong, almost as much as she loved to watch TV. She sure loved her shows and she always had a hand out to others, if she could. Even if it was just one of many of her Grandma Snacks.

Carolyn was a caretaker and loved being around children. She loved painting her nails, walking her dog, or listening to her Friday night music. She loved doing it all surrounded by her family. A loving, spiritual, beautiful person has left us and will be dearly missed. Off to her final destination and arriving in style.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth R. McDaniel Sr; sister, Kathy Chamberlain. Carolyn is survived by her sons: John Terry McDaniel and wife Joy Ubnoski, Kenneth McDaniel Jr and wife Lucille Cox, and Wesley McDaniel and wife Lois Qatami; sisters: Debbie Alcorn, Mary Chain, and Becky Robinson; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

