Kenefick bull fighter to perform at this year’s HLSR

They are the unsung heroes in the rodeo arena – bull fighters, also known as rodeo clowns. But the job of these daredevils is no laughing matter – they perform an invaluable service by redirecting bulls and protecting cowboys.

For bull fighters like Bryce Redo, 28, of Kenefick, the job requires a healthy mix of athleticism and quick decision-making.

“I was born to be athletic. My deal is having the right mindset. If your mind is not 100 percent in it, then all the athleticism and being physically fit won’t do you any good,” Redo said. “No matter how intelligent or athletic you are, bull fighting can kill your dreams faster than anything. I try to focus and study on the bull, and figure out his next move. It’s like dancing with different dancing partners.”

Bryce Redo (left) tries to distract a bull at the Trinity Valley Exposition’s rodeo in October 2021. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media)

Bryce Redo of Kenefick has been invited to be a bull fighter at this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy of Kylan Shaw Photography)

When asked if these 2,000-pound “dance partners” appear to be out for revenge, Redo said with a chuckle, “But are they really trying to kill you?”

Redo, who performed at the Trinity Valley Exposition’s rodeo in October 2021, has been invited to perform at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He will take part in three weeks of rodeo from Feb. 28 to March 20.

Redo is humbled at the opportunity to perform in the Houston rodeo – one of the best rodeos in the entire world. He will be appearing alongside some of his own heroes – bull fighters Chuck Swisher of Oklahoma and Nate Jestes of Montana.

When asked how he was picked to participate in HLSR, Redo said his entry into this level of the sport came after two other bullfighting greats either stepped down or were injured.

“I think the people who made the decisions about hiring me have been watching me over the years,” Redo said.

Last year, the Houston rodeo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the 2020 HLSR rodeo, Redo was given a behind-the-scenes opportunity to spend a day in the bucking shoots, watching other bull fighters prepare for their performances.

“That was the last day of the rodeo that year. The next year, they didn’t have it and now I will be walking through that same tunnel with my cleats on,” Redo said. “I have walked out there before with them but now I am walking out there with a job to do. I am not sure how it’s going to be. I am sure it will be like everyone says it will be – full of excitement and adrenaline. I plan to focus on doing my job. The only thing that is different is that I have never fought bulls on a four-acre pasture.”

The size of the rodeo arena will be a major challenge, he admits, but he’s been preparing for years, and like the saying goes, “This isn’t his first rodeo.”

Redo is a three-time CPRA Bullfighter of the Year and performed at the BFO World Finals in Vegas in 2017 and the World Finals in Mexico. He also has performed at the Texas circuit finals and the George Paul Memorial Rodeo in Del Rio, Texas. He also worked for bull riding legend Tuff Hedeman.

“I started out as a bull rider. I thought at one point that bull riding was going to be the ticket for me – that I was going to win the world title and be a celebrity in western sports. That was my dream for nine years but I found out it was not for me. I had a lot of fun doing it and made a lot of memories and put in a lot of miles,” Redo said. “When I found bull fighting, I knew this was going to be it for me. This is what I was meant to do.”

Redo has earned his way into this stage of the sport. A full time bull fighter, throughout the year he travels the rodeo circuit to perform in big and small venues. Most of the rodeos in which he performs are in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“I also got the National Finals Rodeo Open this year. It used to be called the National Circuit Finals. It’s taking place in Colorado Springs, Colo., in July 2022,” he said.

Redo is a Crosby native but now makes his home in Kenefick with his wife, Laci, and their daughter.

