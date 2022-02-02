Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2022:
- Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Heard, Cheyanne Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Torres, Pedro – Public Intoxication
- Pratt, Melissa Diane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Hold for Humble Police Department-No Liability Insurance and Displaying Expired License Plate
- Durham, William Earl – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility