Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2022:

Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Heard, Cheyanne Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Torres, Pedro – Public Intoxication

Pratt, Melissa Diane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Hold for Humble Police Department-No Liability Insurance and Displaying Expired License Plate

Durham, William Earl – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Heard, Cheyanne Marie Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne Pratt, Melissa Diane Torres, Pedro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

